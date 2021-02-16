Portrush teacher goes the extra nine miles for pupils

A PORTRUSH primary school teacher missed her class so much, she walked nine miles on a freezing night to deliver presents to each and very one of her pupils.



Patricia Miskimmin hadn't seen her Year Seven class at Carnalridge Primary since before Christmas.



Last Friday, armed with an address list and a box full of specially prepared gifts, she embarked on a tour of Portrush with the aim of letting her pupils know how much they were missed.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*