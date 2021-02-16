Portstewart student’s lessons for Royal Couple on frontline pressures

Portstewart student’s lessons for Royal Couple on frontline pressures

Portstewart Student Abigail McGarvey told The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about some of the challenges she had faced

A PORTSTEWART student has been telling two very special guests of Ulster University about the pressures faced by trainee nurses during the Covid crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to nursing students from via video call to hear more about their experiences of studying and undertaking placements on the frontline of the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge praised the group of student nurses soon to join the profession telling them: “Nursing is one of the most trusted professions in the country, so you couldn’t have chosen a better career choice and it’s needed now more than ever.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

