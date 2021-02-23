Cloonavin lights up in red to highlight World Encephalitis Day

Cloonavin lights up in red to highlight World Encephalitis Day

Cloonavin was illuminated in red light today (Monday 22nd February 22, 2021) to mark World Encephalitis Day.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

CLOONAVIN was light up in red yesterday (Monday 22nd February 2021), as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council joins a global campaign to raise awareness about Encephalitis.

The initiative in support of World Encephalitis Day follows a request from Limavady woman Maria Matthews, who suffered brain injury after surviving the neurological condition.

Since her recovery in 2007 Maria now supports the Encephalitis Society and wants to raise awareness of this devastating infection.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130