Dervock secures funding for promotion of Ulster-Scots traditions in the Orange Hall

DERVOCK Orange Hall and backyard was recently developed, through the RDP 'Village Renewal' initiative and the DFC 'Community Halls Pilot Programme' - that created and modernized a Community Garden and facilities.



Dervock & District Community Association' have been working in partnership with 'Dervock Young Defenders FB' and have secured funding to start up a 'Youth Network' - a Gentleman's Club' and a 'Writers Club' based in the hall.



Speaking about the initiative, Association Chair Franke Cunningham said: “Elements of the funding secured is targeted towards the promotion of the 'Ulster-Scots' tradition and heritage through discussion, groups re-learning the origin of cultural musical instruments, with the music we traditionally play being of Ulster Scot heritage.

