Grenfell cladding fears are allayed

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

THE Housing Executive has issued reassurances to politicians over cladding due to be installed on Coleraine homes.

Officials responding to an Assembly query from MLA Maurice Bradley said external wall insulation planned for low rise homes in the Heights area differs significantly from that which contributed to the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Mr Bradley wished to know if fire safety checks had been carried out.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

