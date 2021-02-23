‘I want people to feel safe’

Scenes of crime officers at the scene of a shooting incident at Coleraine’s Bushmills Road in October last year, one of a number of violent incidents in the past 12 months.

Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

THE local PSNI District Commander is appealing for the public’s help in tackling a ‘significant escalation’ in shootings in the area over the past year.

Superintendent Ian Magee’s appeal came as it emerged a specialist paramilitary crime task force has been helping police get to grips with a growing problem.

After no shooting incidents were recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area in 2019, there were 14 last year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

