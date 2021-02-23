‘I want people to feel safe’

THE local PSNI District Commander is appealing for the public’s help in tackling a ‘significant escalation’ in shootings in the area over the past year.



Superintendent Ian Magee’s appeal came as it emerged a specialist paramilitary crime task force has been helping police get to grips with a growing problem.



After no shooting incidents were recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area in 2019, there were 14 last year.

