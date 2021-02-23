Kerry has ingredients for Masterchef dream

LOCAL woman Kerry Dunn Kane will carry the hopes of the north coast when she competes in the new series of Masterchef which begins on Monday.

Kerry, well-known in local amateur dramatic circles, announced last week that she will be appearing in the 17th series of the popular cookery programme.

Almost immediately she was swamped with good luck messages from friends and family, all keen to see her do well under the watchful eyes of the show’s judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

