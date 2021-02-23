Watch out litter louts!

A NUMBER of local councillors have hit out at those who continue to dump their unwanted rubbish in beauty spots around North Antrim, calling for more robust action to be taken against repeat offenders.



In recent weeks, The Chronicle has reported on numerous litter picks around Ballycastle and areas of the Glen, as well as Loughgiel and Dunloy.



Although members of the community have pulled together and cleared the areas the question remains – why are people still dumping rubbish on the road side?

