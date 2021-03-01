Bank of Ireland announces changes affecting Limavady customers

Bank of Ireland today announced the outcome of a strategic review of its Northern Ireland business which will affect customers of its branch in Limavady.

The bank is planning to close the branch and expects this will happen by the end of the year. The Bank’s agreement with the Post Office means that customers will be able to use their local Post Office for their transactions.

Bank of Ireland said the changes were being made in response to significant and accelerating trends in how people are banking.

By the end of the year, the number of Bank of Ireland branches in Northern Ireland will reduce from 28 to 13. Alongside this change, a £7 million investment programme will be delivered to improve the revised branch network, invest in technology, and enhance customer service. The Bank of Ireland UK headquarters will also relocate from London to Belfast.

Personal and business customers will be able to use over 500 Post Office branches to make lodgements of cash and cheques, withdraw cash and make balance enquiries. Bank of Ireland business customers will also be able to access enhanced services including cheque encashment, bulk cash lodgements and obtaining pre-ordered coin at nominated Post Office outlets.

Ian Sheppard, Managing Director NI, Bank of Ireland UK, commented: “Technology is evolving and changing the way we live and manage our lives and that includes the way our customers, increasingly, choose to bank with us. Fewer customers are using branches and that trend is growing year on year on year. The number of branch visits is now just half of what they were in 2017 and footfall at the branches which are closing is down by nearly 70% since 2017.

"The changes to our branch network that we’ve announced today are designed to meet today’s demand, while protecting local access to physical banking for those who want it through our existing partnership with the Post Office. This ensures continuity of services locally for both personal and business customers.

“We know news like this can cause concern for some customers. However, these changes will not have immediate effect and there is no need for any customer to do anything right now. We will write to our customers at least 12 weeks prior to the proposed closure date of their branch to ensure customers understand the alternative arrangements available to them including online, in an alternative BOI branch, or at a local post office. We are also putting in place a range of additional supports for senior and vulnerable customers, including proactive calling by branch teams, mobile advice teams and an over 65’s and carers telephone line.

“Bank of Ireland has been serving the community since 1825 and we remain committed to our customers in the Limavady area. These changes will allow us to invest in our other branches in Northern Ireland as well as in digital services so that we can continue to play a positive role in Northern Ireland for years to come.

"We will also continue our work with community groups through initiatives such as Begin Together, our £3.3 million investment programme providing funding and benefitting community-focused initiatives across the island of Ireland.”