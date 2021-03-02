Caroline continues to conquer COVID down under

A FORMER Coleraine High School pupil, who is director of public health in New Zealand, has spoken about the success of the country’s battle against COVID-19.



Dr Caroline McElnay, who grew up on a dairy farm outside Bushmills, relocated to New Zealand in 1995 with her husband and is now a citizen with three children, Caitriona, Roisin and Connor.



New Zealand adopted a policy of elimination at the outset of the pandemic, but other countries, including the UK, opted for a containment approach.



This is why Caroline said she feels “blessed” that politicians in New Zealand “were very prepared to make some difficult decisions in the early days” of the pandemic as they moved to stamp out the virus.

