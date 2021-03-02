Coleraine firm lodges £10m factory planning application

A PLANNING application has been lodged for a factory in Coleraine that is expected to create 150 new jobs.



Maine Surface Finishing revealed details of a £10m expansion at its Wattstown plant in February last year.



After a public consultation exercise was conducted in the autumn, a formal application was lodged earlier this month.



The 13 acre site will house a ‘landmark’ office block building with factories to the rear.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*