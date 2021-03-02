Council blasted over caravan VAT charge

THE local council has come under fire for refusing to pass on to caravanners tax breaks granted by the government to assist hospitality providers.



Causeway Coast and Glens owns and operates six holiday parks at Benone, Carrick Dhu, Cushendall, Cushendun, Juniper Hill and Drumaheglis.



For the 2020/21 financial year, all six are subject to a VAT rate reduction - from 20 per cent to five per cent.



The measure was implemented by HMRC with the aim of helping the tourism sector through the pandemic.

