Council votes for a 2.5% increase in domestic rates

COUNCILLORS have settled almost unanimously for a 2.49 per cent hike in domestic rates.



At the conclusion of a relatively straight forward rate-setting debate, compared to last year’s fraught two-day affair, five main parties agreed on a recommendation drawn up in advance by a series of working groups.



Ahead of the vote, party leaders lined up to thank staff for work on efficiency measures that kept the increase to a minimum.



Members heard it would add around 30p per week onto household rates bills.

