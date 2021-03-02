Council votes for a 2.5% increase in domestic rates

Shared school set for Spring start
Cloonavin
COUNCILLORS have settled almost unanimously for a 2.49 per cent hike in domestic rates.
At the conclusion of a relatively straight forward rate-setting debate, compared to last year’s fraught two-day affair, five main parties agreed on a recommendation drawn up in advance by a series of working groups.
Ahead of the vote, party leaders lined up to thank staff for work on efficiency measures that kept the increase to a minimum.
Members heard it would add around 30p per week onto household rates bills.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*