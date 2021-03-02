Minister announces new Park and Ride for Dungiven

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced her plans for the new Park and Ride facility at Dungiven.



The new scheme which will provide around 150 spaces will be adjacent to the junction of the new A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe dual carriageway with the Feeny Road and will be a welcome boost for local commuters offering sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options for citizens in the North West.



Minister Mallon said: “I am delighted to announce this plan for the new Dungiven Park and Ride scheme which will bring greener and cleaner transport for local people while delivering active travel infrastructure for the local community.

