‘One of life’s gentlemen’

Tributes pour in for popular nurse practitioner who died suddenly, aged 50

‘One of life’s gentlemen’

Respects were paid to popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray who died suddenly

Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE were poignant scenes at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Saturday as hundreds of people paid their last respects to popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray.

The 50-year-old father of one, who suffered from a heart condition, passed away on Tuesday, just hours after finishing his shift at the hospital he loved.

Following a family service at his home in Ballymoney, the funeral cortege made its way to Coleraine where it passed through the hospital grounds.

Staff members from across a number of departments lined the route, with many applauding as the hearse carrying Mr Murray's remains passed by.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130