Somme delegation expands despite Sinn Féin protests

Five councillors set to attend 100th anniversary in November

The Ulster Tower memorial to the fallen of WWI.

Peter Winter

A COUNCIL committee's unionist majority has voted to send two extra councillors on a ratepayer-funded trip to the Ulster Tower Memorial on the Some battlefields later this year.

The Corporate Policy and Resources committee had been considering a three-member delegation to mark the memorial's 100th anniversary.

The monument commemorates the sacrifice of servicemen from Ireland during the First World War and officially opened in 1921 - the same year Northern Ireland was officially founded.

Plans to represent the borough at an anniversary event in November were provisionally agreed by a working group established to draw up events for NI's centenary.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

