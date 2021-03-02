“These criminal gangs feed off the communities they operate in”

Detectives appealing for information after man is shot in Mosside

“These criminal gangs feed off the communities they operate in”

Police carry out a search at the scene of a shooting on the Knockmore Road in Mosside near Ballymoney. The shooting happened on Monday, February 22.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE has been widespread condemnation after a 53-year-old man was shot in Mosside.

The man was taken to hospital following the shooting in the Mosside Gardens area on Monday, February 22.

Police said they were called to the shooting at a property outside Ballymoney just after 19:30.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also called and sent an emergency crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.

The man was taken to hospital to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Armed gangs on the Causeway Coast are showing an increasingly brazen attitude to life as gun crime continues to blight the area, independent MLA Claire Sugden has said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130