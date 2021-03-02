Tributes pour in for popular nurse practitioner

Shared school set for Spring start
Paul Murray
THERE were poignant scenes at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Saturday as hundreds of people paid their last respects to popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray.
The 50-year-old father of one, (pictured), who suffered from a heart condition, passed away on Tuesday, just hours after finishing his shift at the hospital he loved.
Following a family service at his home in Ballymoney, the funeral cortege made its way to Coleraine where it passed through the hospital grounds.
Staff members from across a number of departments lined the route, with many applauding as the hearse carrying Mr Murray's remains passed by.
