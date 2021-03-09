Daniel makes lockdown tasty with easy recipes that supports local!

Daniel makes lockdown tasty with easy recipes that supports local!

Daniel McCaw from Ballycastle whose new food account on instagram brings tasty recipes that uses local ingredients. Image Kevin McAuley

NORTH Coast Eats is the North Coast’s newest, go to foodie account on Instagram and has been created by local man, Daniel McCaw.

Food and Nutrition student Daniel, from Ballycastle, created the account during the latest lockdown to showcase what the North Coast has to offer.

Daniel said: “I started this account as a way of saying thank you to local food businesses and farmers who don’t get enough thanks for the massive positive impact they have on Northern Ireland.

