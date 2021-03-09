Greysteel man charged with murder
Gortnessy Meadows where an incident is alleged to have occurred in August 2020.
A GREYSTEEL man has been remanded in custody accused of murdering a 21 year-old woman.
Jonathan James Cresswell (33) of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, has been charged with the murder of Katie Simpson on August 3, 2020.
Appearing by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, Mr Cresswell confirmed he understood the charge against him.
He was described in court as a horse trainer.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*