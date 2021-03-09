Greysteel man charged with murder

A GREYSTEEL man has been remanded in custody accused of murdering a 21 year-old woman.



Jonathan James Cresswell (33) of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, has been charged with the murder of Katie Simpson on August 3, 2020.



Appearing by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, Mr Cresswell confirmed he understood the charge against him.



He was described in court as a horse trainer.

