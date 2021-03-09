Greysteel man charged with murder

Greysteel man charged with murder

Gortnessy Meadows where an incident is alleged to have occurred in August 2020.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A GREYSTEEL man has been remanded in custody accused of murdering a 21 year-old woman.

Jonathan James Cresswell (33) of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, has been charged with the murder of Katie Simpson on August 3, 2020.

Appearing by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, Mr Cresswell confirmed he understood the charge against him.

He was described in court as a horse trainer.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130