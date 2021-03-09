Hitting the right note

North Coast violinist appointed leader of Ulster Youth Orchestra

Hitting the right note

The Ulster Youth Orchestra’s new leader, Jasmine Morris.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE borough's mayor has congratulated Portstewart's Jasmine Morris on her appointment as leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra.

The 19-year-old violinist, who studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, has already performed at prestigious venues across Europe.

In her new role she will have the loan of the priceless Milton Violin, made in 1780 by Neapolitan instrument maker, Joseph Gagliano.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130