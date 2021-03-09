Hitting the right note

THE borough's mayor has congratulated Portstewart's Jasmine Morris on her appointment as leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra.



The 19-year-old violinist, who studies at the Royal Northern College of Music, has already performed at prestigious venues across Europe.



In her new role she will have the loan of the priceless Milton Violin, made in 1780 by Neapolitan instrument maker, Joseph Gagliano.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*