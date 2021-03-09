Motion sickness

MOTIONS, tabled by councillors more interested in virtue signalling than the narrow remit of local government, are wasting valuable time and resources.



That was the claim made by unionist members during a row over the rising number of Notices of Motion brought before committees.



UUP member Darryl Wilson said members and staff were being asked to deal with “a confetti storm” of motions.



And, he said, local government only had powers over around 25 per cent of the issues raised.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*