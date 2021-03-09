Niamh nominated for top NI apprentice award after graduating as dental nurse

Dental Nurse Niamh Irvine, pictured with Dr. Deirdre Ball, One Dental, Queen Street.

A 22 year-old Dental Nurse who completed her training with North West Regional College (NWRC) and One Dental surgery in Derry~Londonderry, has been nominated for a NI Apprenticeship award.

Niamh Irvine is now fully qualified after studying for the C&G Level 3 Apprenticeship at NWRC.

The Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards 2021 will be hosted in a special ‘virtual’ awards ceremony on Wednesday 28 April 2021 – one of the highlight events during Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2021, which will run from 26 to 30 April 2021.

NWRC is currently recruiting students for a new Dental Nursing Apprenticeship course due to start in April 2021.

Niamh said: “At school, I had never considered dental nursing as a career choice, I initially began the role of a dental nurse as cover.

