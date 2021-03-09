Recovery roadmap paves the way for Stendhal return

THIS year will mark the 10th anniversary of Stendhal Arts Festival in Limavady, and while it wasn't the celebration they were envisioning, organisers believe it may well just turn out to be the celebration that everyone needs.



After a difficult year, everyone is looking forward to some normality in the coming months, and there is no better way than an outdoor celebration of music and art in the Roe Valley.



Following the publication of Northern Ireland’s roadmap to recovery, organisers of Limavady based Stendhal Festival say there are more confident than ever before that the award winning music and arts festival can return in some form this July and August.



The team at Stendhal have released tickets for two events scheduled for this summer, the first on July 9th and 10th and the second on August 12th – 14th and are hoping to welcome up to a combined 6000 visitors across both dates.

