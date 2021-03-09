Slavery outcry prompts council u-turns on Hercules Mulligan tribute

Councillor praised after frank and honest admission

Alliance Party’s Yvonne Boyle said the musical Hamilton’s success had promped renewed interest in Hercules Mulligan’s legacy.

REVELATIONS about the slave-owning past of Coleraine born revolutionary Hercules Mulligan have prompted a council U-turn over commemoration plans.

Two weeks ago, a committee voted to recognise the role Mulligan played in the American War of Independence.

Though a blue plaque proposal by the Alliance Party's Yvonne Boyle was ruled out, councillors agreed a UUP amendment linking his achievements to a heritage trail.

But the vote was followed by an outcry over Mulligan's ownership of slaves.

