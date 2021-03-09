Slavery outcry prompts council u-turns on Hercules Mulligan tribute

REVELATIONS about the slave-owning past of Coleraine born revolutionary Hercules Mulligan have prompted a council U-turn over commemoration plans.



Two weeks ago, a committee voted to recognise the role Mulligan played in the American War of Independence.



Though a blue plaque proposal by the Alliance Party's Yvonne Boyle was ruled out, councillors agreed a UUP amendment linking his achievements to a heritage trail.



But the vote was followed by an outcry over Mulligan's ownership of slaves.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*