Trading at Ballintoy Harbour ‘free for all’ - Cllr Baird

Greysteel man charged with murder
UUP Cllr Joan Baird.
UUP Alderman Joan Baird has asked the Environmental Services Committee to review trading options for water sports at Ballintoy Harbour ahead of the summer 2021 season.
In a question to go before the committee on Tuesday March 9 the UUP Cllr suggested creation of a trading pitch for which Council could benefit financially.
She commented: “In the summer of 2020 Ballintoy Harbour was overrun by traders selling water sport experiences, wet suits, life jackets, paddle boards etc etc.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*