A tribute to Rathlin's seafaring families

“WHERE Antrim to the Atlantic surge presents her rugged side, where Tor and Fairhead's lofty cliffs repel the advancing tide. Where Corrybracken's whirlpool roars: - the hardy boatman's fear. There lies an isle called Rathlin, bold, massive, grand and dear.”



This is the first verse of a poem written by a D McCauley on Rathlin on 1893 and it's the story of these seafaring families of Rathlin from the late 19th century until the present time, I wish to tell.



This account begins about 1890 as this is as far back as I can go with the information I have.



William Williamson, my great grandfather, had a contract with the Irish Lights beginning about this year to ferry the lightkeepers and their goods to and from the Island.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*