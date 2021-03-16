Committee blocks bid to alter bi-lingual street sign policy

COUNCILLORS have rejected a Sinn Féin bid to reform Causeway Coast and Glens' “restrictive and regressive” bi-lingual street sign policy.



A motion, tabled by Benbradagh representative Kathleen McGurk at Tuesday's Environmental Services Committee, was defeated by nine votes to seven.



Though the committee's sole Alliance councillor backed the plan, the decision ultimately went with unionism's in-built majority.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*