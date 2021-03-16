Funding lifeline for local events

IN a bid to secure future viability, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is preparing to hand out £400,000 to organisers of summer festivals and events - whether or not they go ahead in 2021.



Tonight (Tuesday, March 16) elected representatives will be asked to consider cancelling the Auld Lammas Fair, amid uncertainty over Covid restrictions in late August.



It's the latest in a list of events already confirmed as lost to the pandemic for a second year which includes the NW200 and the Portrush Raft Race.

