Kerry hopes to have right ingredients for TV success

Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

LIKE the rest of us, Portstewart woman Kerry Dunn Kane can’t wait to watch her appearance on BBC One’s Masterchef this Wednesday night.

That’s because, by her own admission, the north coast food lover remembers very little about the actual programme recording.

“It was a real rollercoaster ride to be honest,” admits Kerry, a well-known figure in local amateur dramatic circles.

“It was so exciting but before you know it, it’s over.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

