Life expectancy limited at council graveyards

Committee approves plans to expand cemetery provision

Life expectancy limited at council graveyards

The entrance to Ballymoney Cemetery.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY and Coleraine could run out of council-owned cemetery space within 15 years unless new land is acquired.

That was the message delivered to members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday before proposals to address a grave shortfall in four of the borough's towns was approved.

Among them were moves to create Ballycastle's first municipal graveyard.

Do nothing, councillors were warned, and ultimately the council will “run out of burying space.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130