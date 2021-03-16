‘Loophole’ prompts trading free-for-all

Ballintoy Harbour over-run by watersports businesses, says Baird

‘Loophole’ prompts trading free-for-all

Ballintoy Harbour was ‘over-run’ by traders last summer, according to UUP councillor Joan Baird.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A LOOPHOLE in council street trading rules may be contributing to congestion at one of the borough's most popular beauty spots.

According to Ballintoy based Councillor Joan Baird, the village harbour was “over run” by traders selling water sports experiences throughout the last holiday season.

Alderman Baird told members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee “a whole plethora” of traders were selling and renting everything from wetsuits to kayaks.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130