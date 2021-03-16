No legal action over high street cafe rule breaches

PHA advice ahead of St Patrick’s Day
Pavement cafe reguations have been relaxed while covid restrictions apply.
CAFE and bar owners who breached rules on outdoor seating during last year's Covid restrictions must not be prosecuted, a council committee has agreed.
Furthermore, agreed members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee, the application process for pavement cafe licences should remain as free of red tape as possible.
As the Coronavirus crisis took hold last year, the council waived fees for licences.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*