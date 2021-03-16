Red light for parking plan for Portrush green space

A car park for Lansdowne Green was rejected by councillors.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL committee has rejected a DUP move to tarmac over green space overlooking the Portrush waterfront and turn it into a permanent car park.

The proposal at Lansdowne Green came as officers explained how the area was plagued by illegal parking during busy events and, more recently, by “nuisance” car cruise enthusiasts.

The solution, proposed by council management, was to install a half-metre ‘grassy bank’ around the site's perimeter with access gaps controlled by retractable bollards.

