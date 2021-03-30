Ballymoney U3A welcomes funding to help people ‘acutely’ affected by COVID

BALLYMONEY U3A has received funding from the Dept. of Communities and the Dept. of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, targetted at people acutely affected by COVID.



Funding was managed by the Northern Area Community Network( NACN) with additional funding which enabled Bu3a to run 2 Zoom sessions and hire a speaker and packs were provided for distribution to members.



The packs comprised a warm hat, gloves, scarf and socks together with recreational material, puzzle books, colouring books and useful pens and pencils aimed at helping to alleviate stress, loneliness and boredom.

