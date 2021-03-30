Causeway U3A members show off their painting prowess - on Zoom

The Causeway U3A painting group which meets on Fridays pictured with their artistic creations.

CAUSEWAY U3A is a group for retired people who are interested in a wide range of learning and activity opportunities.

Keeping active and engaged in learning and community is a lifeline for many members, especially those who live alone.

Last March the U3A developed a ‘Covid Stay Safe Plan’ because they were determined not to let the virus stop all their activities.

Outdoor activities such as walking, running and tennis were able to take place from March to September, within a rigorous safety framework.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

