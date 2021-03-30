Confidence in police is at an ‘all time low’

A BALLYMONEY Councillor has claimed that “confidence in local policing is at an all time low” in areas of the town targeted by police operations tackling illegal paramilitary activity.



UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson questioned whether the current approach by police and the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) was working, saying that the various operations had not resulted in a “proportionate quantity of criminal convictions.”



Local DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said it was right that police were proactive, but each step taken should be lawful and proportionate; adding that communication between police and communities affected by the raids needed to be improved.

Both men's comments come as the PCTF searched another two properties in the Ballymoney area last Friday (Mar 26), with a number of items seized.

