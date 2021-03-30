Former Principal‘s fond memories

Covid-19 - Tue 30th Mar Figures
Greystone Hall Special School. Inset: Former Head Teacher Mr Christopher Wilson.
AS the long-awaited move to a new state-of-the-art premises approaches for Rossmar, the school are seeking stories and memories of the current school as the doors will finally close in a number of weeks.
Christopher Wilson, a former Head Teacher of Greystone Hall, now known as Rossmar School, recently shared his memories.
Mr Wilson recalled to the Northern Constitution:
“I have always considered myself most fortunate in my appointment as Principal of Greystone Hall School for pupils with special educational needs.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*