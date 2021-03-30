Hotel sector hoping for opening date - sooner rather than later!

Marine Hotel refurbished and ‘hoping for some sort of summer season’

Hotel sector hoping for opening date - sooner rather than later!

The Marine Hotel Ballycastle

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

HOTELS in Northern Ireland have had a difficult year being opened and closed perpetually for going on 13 months.

International tour business has disappeared, wedding business is adversely affected and the self drive business the Causeway Coast could rely on is now non-existent.

Hospitality has been arguably the worst affected sector in the country.

Venues relying on big events such as the North West 200 and Aul Lammas Fair to carry them through the slow winter months are cancelled.

Those which once could rely on winter business of Christmas parties and intimate cosy getaways are struggling to keep afloat.

The Chronicle spoke to one local industry partner who has defied the odds and used the time to re invent the business into a more Covid-friendly, efficient space.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Stay safe this Easter

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130