R&A backs Royal Portrush protection plan

Open Championship organisers and Tourism NI chiefs weigh in over controversial plans to preserve one of the sport’s most iconic views...

The fifth green and sixth tee at Royal Portrush.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

R&A and NI'S tourism chief have backed plans to protect “one of the most iconic scenes in world golf”.

Planning officials recommended refusing an extension to engineering work that shores-up dunes adjacent to the famous fifth green, based on environmental concerns.

A committee of elected members was due to make a final decision last Wednesday but instead chose to defer the matter until a site visit has been arranged.

Meanwhile, a letter of support from golf's government body has emerged backing the measures.

