R&A backs Royal Portrush protection plan

The fifth green and sixth tee at Royal Portrush.
R&A and NI'S tourism chief have backed plans to protect “one of the most iconic scenes in world golf”.
Planning officials recommended refusing an extension to engineering work that shores-up dunes adjacent to the famous fifth green, based on environmental concerns.
A committee of elected members was due to make a final decision last Wednesday but instead chose to defer the matter until a site visit has been arranged.
Meanwhile, a letter of support from golf's government body has emerged backing the measures.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*