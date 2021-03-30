R&A backs Royal Portrush protection plan

R&A and NI'S tourism chief have backed plans to protect “one of the most iconic scenes in world golf”.



Planning officials recommended refusing an extension to engineering work that shores-up dunes adjacent to the famous fifth green, based on environmental concerns.



A committee of elected members was due to make a final decision last Wednesday but instead chose to defer the matter until a site visit has been arranged.



Meanwhile, a letter of support from golf's government body has emerged backing the measures.

