Shots fired at house in Kilkeel

POLICE are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Kilkeel last night (Monday) with four people inside.

Detectives received a report at about 11.40pm that shots had been fired at a home in the Fearon Close area of the town.

Detective Inspector Handley said: "There were four people in the house at the time, and it is fortunate that no-one was injured in this reckless attack.

"Those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for life, and an investigation into this sinister crime is underway to establish what happened and who is responsible. We are also working to establish a motive.



"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who saw or heard any suspicious activity, or has information about what happened, to call our detectives in Ardmore. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2329 of 29/03/21."



You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/