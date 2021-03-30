Work commences on Limavady’s new inclusive play park

PLAY provision in the Limavady area is set to be transformed as work gets underway on a new state-of-the-art accessible park.



The development, located at Roe Mill Playing Fields, officially started this week when the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding joined representatives from JPM Contracts Ltd, to get the project underway.



The new play park will complement the site’s inclusive ‘Changing Places’ facility which will be completed this month, with partnership funding from Department for Communities’ Access and Inclusion Fund.

