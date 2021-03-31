Banagher Dam blaze believed to be ‘deliberate’

SINN Fein Councillor Sean Mcglinchey has condemned a large gorse fire in Dungiven which is believed to have been caused by 'deliberate ignition' as confirmed by NIFRS.



Police received a report of a fire at Banagher Dam, Magheramore Road, Dungiven, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday March 23.



The blaze required seven fire engines.

Councillor McGlinchey described the incident as 'diabolical'.

