Man is jailed for ‘Covid cough’

Man is jailed for ‘Covid cough’

Coleraine Magistrates' Court

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

AN arrested man, who coughed in a police constable's face after telling him he had Covid, has been jailed for three months.

Conor Conway appeared by video link from Maghaberry prison, before Coleraine Magistrates sitting remotely in Ballymena on Monday, March 29.

The court heard how 30-year-old Conway had been detained on December 18 last year after police were tasked to the Rambler Inn in Church Street, Portstewart, where Conway was a resident.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Stay safe this Easter

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130