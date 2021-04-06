Bowled over by clubhouse makeover!

THE COMMITTEE and members of Ballycastle Bowling and Social Recreation Centre have just completed a massive renovation project which has seen their much loved but deteriorated facilities transform into a modern day club house.



Although restrictions currently forbid sports such as bowling, the committee hope that as soon as legislation allows, the bowling green will be busy once again with locals and visitors alike.



Founded in 1909, the club was at that time situated at the far end of where the tennis all weather court are currently.

