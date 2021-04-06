Loughs Agency invests £80,000 in River Roe enhancement projects

LOUGHS Agency has invested over £80,000 in habitat enhancement projects in the River Roe catchment area during the past two years.



More than 20 sites within the Roe catchment were prioritised by the Agency as a result of an assessment process conducted with habitat surveys and local angling club engagement.



Investment since 2019 included installing 6,500m of riparian fencing along the Bovevagh, Castle, Lynn, Owenbeg and Woodburn rivers and adjacent to the main River Roe itself.

