Western Trust welcome agreement to facilitate plans for £70m Cityside Health Hub

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust have welcomed the decision by the Department for Communities Minister to agree to the sale of part of the Fort George site to the Western Trust.



This will now facilitate plans for the Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George, bringing together GP and associated healthcare services in an integrated model.



This news follows the recent Department of Health 1st stage approval of the Outline Business Case for £5.4m of a potential £70m investment by the Trust at this city side location.

