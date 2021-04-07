COVID at the Creamery

‘Small number’ of positive tests confirmed at Ballyrashane

COVID at the Creamery

Ballyrashane Creamery

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A ‘SMALL number’ of workers at Ballyrashane Creamery have tested positive for Covid-19, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal this week.

Lakeland Dairies has confirmed the outbreak after concerned workers contacted this newspaper about conditions at the dairy processor.

And they stress that they have taken all the necessary procedures throughout the pandemic and that the latest positive cases are an “isolated occurrence”.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

