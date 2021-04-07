Planning service ‘broken’ by silence

Ballymoney architects urge senior planning officers to engage more

Ballymoney architect Johann Muldoon.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

“USEFUL DAY to day relationships” between council planning officers and architects, “are broken and need to be fixed”, a senior Ballymoney architect has claimed.

Mr Murray Bell, made his remarks in the wake of a feedback session held recently, as part of the External Review of planning currently taking place.

Mr Bell hosted the event on Thursday March 15 in which architects from across Causeway Coast and Glens (CC&G), shared their thoughts with External Reviewer James McKinnon CBE.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

