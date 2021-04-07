Two wind farms to inject combined £38 million into local economy

Two wind farms to inject combined £38 million into local economy

With the civil construction works now substantially complete at both sites, near Limavady, they are ready for turbines to be delivered and installed, starting in the spring.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

TWO wind farms are set to boost the local economy by £38 million and will soon be up and running with turbines arriving this spring.

With the civil construction works now substantially complete at both sites, near Limavady, they are ready for turbines to be delivered and installed.

Construction work at Craiggore and Evishagaran wind farms, owned by ERG, began at the start of 2020 and a host of local companies have helped construct the wind farms since.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130